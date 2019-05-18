Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Launches sixth homer

Choo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

He contributed to a seven-run second inning with his sixth homer of the year. Choo is having a rebound campaign at age 36, slashing .293/.394/.513 through 40 games, but a slowdown over the summer wouldn't be surprising -- he hasn't posted an OPS above .838 since 2013.

