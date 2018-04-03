Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Leading off again Tuesday

Choo is starting at designated hitter and batting leadoff Tuesday against the A's.

Choo will occupy the leadoff spot for a second straight game as manager Jeff Banister looks for a replacement for Delino DeShields (hand) atop the order. The 35-year-old went 2-for-4 with a walk as the leadoff man Monday, and looks to be the early favorite to settle in as the Rangers' regular leadoff man until DeShields is back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories