Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Leading off again Tuesday

Choo is starting at designated hitter and batting leadoff Tuesday against the A's.

Choo will occupy the leadoff spot for a second straight game as manager Jeff Banister looks for a replacement for Delino DeShields (hand) atop the order. The 35-year-old went 2-for-4 with a walk as the leadoff man Monday, and looks to be the early favorite to settle in as the Rangers' regular leadoff man until DeShields is back.