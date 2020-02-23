Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Leading off Sunday

Choo (shoulder) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Choo underwent left shoulder surgery in October and didn't start the spring opener Saturday against the Royals, but there were no indications he'd be limited in spring training. The 37-year-old slashed .265/.371/.455 with 24 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 151 games last season, his third consecutive season with at least 146 appearances.