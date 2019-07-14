Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Leads off with homer
Choo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.
For the second straight day, the 37-year-old Choo went yard to lead off the game for the Rangers, and it was the third straight game in which he's scored a first-inning run. The first inning has by far been his best. He's slashing .465/.542/.859 in the opening frame in 2019, and his .904 OPS overall, which ranks sixth in the AL, is his best mark since 2008.
