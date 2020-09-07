site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Leaves with hand injury
RotoWire Staff
Choo left Monday's game against the Mariners with a right hand sprain.
Choo underwent X-rays after exiting the contest, which came back negative. It's still possible that he could spend at least a few days on the bench, however. Eli White entered the game in his absence.
