Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Limited to DH

Choo will be limited to designated hitter only until the All-Star break because of discomfort in his right quadriceps, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Choo was held out of Thursday's game as part of the process to monitor the injury, as Adrian Beltre served as the DH in win over the Tigers. "I don't want to push it," Choo said. "Do this until the All-Star break, and the rest will help."