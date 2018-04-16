Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: No longer hot
Choo went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning win over the Astros.
Choo had been proficient at the plate over the first couple of weeks, but has hit the skids this past week, going 1-for-27 with nine strikeouts and two walks over the last six games. The batting average has dropped to .209 and his .274 on-base percentage is not typical of Choo, whose career OBP is .377. He's been hitting leadoff while Delino DeShields Jr. (hand) is sidelined, but could be in for a drop in the order if this futility keeps up.
