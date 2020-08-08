Choo isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Choo reached base in each of the past three games, but he'll play a bench role Saturday. Willie Calhoun will shift to the designated hitter role with Rob Refsnyder starting in left field.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers on first pitch•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers in second straight game•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Opens game with homer•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Sitting out series finale•