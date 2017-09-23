Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not part of Saturday's lineup

Choo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the A's.

Choo tallied five hits, including two home runs, over his last two games, but he will still get a day off Saturday. Nomar Mazara will take Choo's place in right field and Delino DeShields will replace Mazara in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast