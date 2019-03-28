Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not starting in opener

Choo isn't included in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

There were no indications coming out of spring training that Choo was dealing with an injury, so his absence from the Opening Day lineup comes as a major surprise. The veteran is expected to serve as the Rangers' primary designated hitter and leadoff man this season, but those duties with fall to Hunter Pence and Delino DeShields, respectively, in the opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories