Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not starting Saturday

Choo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels.

Choo's regular designated hitter role will be filled by Adrian Beltre, who has recovered from his hamstring strain enough to hit but not take the field. It's unclear when Beltre will be able to vacate the DH spot, but Choo can of course also play the outfield if necessary.

