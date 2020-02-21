Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not starting spring opener

Choo (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Friday's Cactus League opener versus the Royals.

Choo underwent surgery on his left shoulder in October, but there's been no indication his availability for spring training is in question. It's not overly surprising to see the veteran outfielder taking it easy to begin spring training, and he'll have plenty of chances to see game action in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories