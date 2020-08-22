Texas manager Chris Woodward said Choo is dealing with a calf injury, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Choo sat out a second straight game Friday with what was originally thought to be rest, but the manager spilled the beans. "Mainly a calf issue," Woodward said. "He's got some other issues he'd been playing through. We both feel it's best for him to heal up because if he keeps playing through it, something is going to give, and then we're going to lose him for the rest of the year." With Choo out of the lineup, Woodward has rotated others at the DH spot. Thursday it was Derek Dietrich and Friday it was Joey Gallo.