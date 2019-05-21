Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Odd man out Tuesday

Choo is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Mariners.

He draws the short straw in this one, despite the fact he is hitting .368 with three home runs over his last five games. As long as Choo, Nomar Mazara, Hunter Pence and Willie Calhoun are all healthy, one of the Rangers' top hitters will be forced to the bench for every game.

