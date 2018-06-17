Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: On base three times Saturday
Choo went 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.
While the hitters behind him in the batting order couldn't cash him in, Choo continues to do his job as the Rangers' leadoff hitter, having reached base safely in 30 straight games and sporting a .275/.387/.464 slash line on the season. His 12 homers, 30 RBI and 41 runs through 68 games are solid, but his fantasy value could get a bump if he gets dealt into a regular role in a better lineup by the trade deadline.
