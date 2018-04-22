Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: On base three times Saturday
Choo went 2-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.
He's now hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-18 (.389) with four walks, five extra-base hits (three doubles, two homers), four RBI and eight runs. Choo's spot at the top of the Rangers' order should allow him to keep producing plenty of fantasy value, particularly in OBP leagues.
