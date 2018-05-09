Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: On bench for Wednesday's outing
Choo is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday.
Choo will receive a rare day off following 34 consecutive starts while Adrian Beltre will spend the afternoon as the club's designated hitter. Over the course of the 2018 campaign, Choo is hitting .245/.325/.408 with five home runs and 15 RBI.
