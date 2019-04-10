Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: On bench with no DH
Choo is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Choo will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale with no DH spot available in the Diamondbacks' home park. Look for the veteran, who is hitting .286/.390/.486 with five RBI through 10 games, to rejoin the lineup Friday against the A's.
