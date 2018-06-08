Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: One streak snapped, another continues

Choo went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

A day after having his 12-game hit streak snapped, Choo kept another streak alive by reaching base safely for a 23rd consecutive game. Since taking over the leadoff spot from the struggling Delino DeShields five games ago, Choo has six hits, four walks and three runs scored over 25 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories