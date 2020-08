Choo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit by pitch in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Giants.

Choo deposited the first pitch he saw from Giants starter Logan Webb into the left field seats. The homer is Choo's first of the year, as well as his first run scored and second RBI. He's hitting only .125 through 19 plate appearances. The 38-year-old started in left field and batted leadoff Friday, but more commonly serves as the designated hitter.