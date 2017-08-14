Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out for second straight day
Choo is out of the lineup Monday against the Tigers.
Choo's absence from the lineup for a second straight game comes as a major surprise, especially with a right-hander (Michael Fulmer) starting for the opposition and the 35-year-old sporting a .409 on-base percentage in August. The fact that Choo was able to make a pinch-hitting appearance in Sunday's series finale against the Astros would seemingly indicate he's not dealing with an injury, but the back-to-back benchings won't prevent fantasy owners from speculating about his health. Delino DeShields will earn another start and lead off for the Rangers while Choo sits Monday.
