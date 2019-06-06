Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of lineup Thursday

Choo (hand) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.

Choo took a pitch off his hand during Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Orioles, and while X-rays came back clean, the issue will force him to miss at least one game. Danny Santana is starting in left field and hitting second in place of Choo, who should be considered day-to-day for now.

