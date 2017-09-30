Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of Saturday's lineup

Choo is out of Saturday's lineup against the A's.

He is hitting .244/.293/.478 with five home runs over 90 at-bats this month. Choo has tied his career high with 22 home runs on the season, and his 96 runs are the second most he has compiled over a full MLB season. Nomar Mazara gets the start at DH, hitting cleanup.

