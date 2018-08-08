Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Choo is not in the lineup versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Choo will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-2 with three walks and one run scored during Tuesday's affair. Adrian Beltre will serve as the DH while Jurickson Profar nabs a start at third base for the series finale.

