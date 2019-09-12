Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out vs. lefty

Choo is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.

Choo, who is 10-for-39 with a home runs and 1:14 BB:K through nine games this month, will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale with left-hander Brendan McKay starting for the Rays. Nick Solak is starting at DH in his place, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa getting the nod at third base.