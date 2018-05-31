Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Parked on bench Thursday
Choo isn't in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Mariners, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Choo will get the day off with Adrian Beltre inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter and batting cleanup. Choo has gone 7-for-24 with three home runs and nine walks over his last seven games.
