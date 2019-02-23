Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Penciled in for leadoff gig
Manager Chris Woodward said Saturday that Choo would likely serve as the Rangers' primary leadoff man this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Even as he heads into his age-36 campaign, Choo remains one of baseball's top on-base threats, as his .377 mark in 2018 ranked 15th among all players with at least 500 plate appearances. His excellent plate discipline thus makes his well suited for the leadoff gig, an assignment that should also provide ample run-scoring opportunities. Choo should once again remain a solid, albeit unexciting, option in the majority of fantasy leagues that start five outfielders.
