Choo went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Choo provided RBI singles in the third and fifth innings to help the Rangers erase an early two-run deficit. In the third, Choo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa combined for a double-steal. That accounted for Choo's third stolen base of the season. The veteran outfield is hitting .250 with three homers, 10 RBI and six runs scored in 17 contests.