Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Plates two runs Tuesday

Choo went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 10-4 triumph over the Marlins.

Choo was one of six Rangers players to turn in multi-hit efforts, which helped enhance his run and RBI outputs. The veteran outfielder/designated hitter still remains more of an asset in on-base percentage-only leagues rather than standard 5x5 formats, but he's at least delivered some strong contact hitting over the last eight games, batting .313 since that time.