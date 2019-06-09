Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Plays both ends of doubleheader

Choo started at designated hitter for both games of Saturday's doubleheader. He went 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in the afternoon, then went 0-for-3 in the nightcap.

Choo missed two games after taking a pitch off his hand Wednesday. He has not had a hit in his last 11 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories