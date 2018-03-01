Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Plays the field Wednesday
Choo made a nice running grab on a sliced fly ball in right field Wednesday, but is not expected to get much playing time in the outfield this season, Glenn Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Choo has slipped as an outfielder as his -6.9 Ultimate Zone Rating as measured by Fangraphs suggest. Only one major leaguer -- J. D. Martinez -- had a worse UZR. The 35-year-old Choo will be ready to step in to give Nomar Mazara an occasional day off, but his biggest impact will come as a designated hitter in 2018. He's maintained a viable stick into his mid-30s thanks in large part to his patience at the plate and high on-base percentage.
