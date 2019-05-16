Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Pops fifth homer

Choo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

He got an additional boost to his OBP by taking two HBP's during the contest. Choo's been struggling to string together hits so far in May, slashing .182/.333/.318 through 12 games, and with Willie Calhoun now on the roster, the veteran's got even more competition for playing time. Don't be surprised if Choo sits a little more frequently as manager Chris Woodward tries to keep all his OF/DH options fresh.