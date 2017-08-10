Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base five times in win

Choo went 2-for-3 with a double, three walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Choo scored the game's first run after he successfully got in the head of Mets starter Rafael Montero on the bases. While taking a big lead off third base following his leadoff double in the first inning, Choo distracted Montero, who promptly balked. The 35-year-old would go on to terrorize Montero and the Mets' relief crew for the remainder of the afternoon, with teammates Joey Gallo (three walks) and Drew Robinson (two walks) successfully mimicking his patient approach at the plate. After reaching base five times on the day, Choo's on-base percentage now sits at .369 for the season, good for 10th in the American League among qualifiers.