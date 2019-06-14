Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base five times without hit

Choo went 0-for-1 with three walks, was hit by a pitch twice and stole a base in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Boston.

Choo has always had a knack for getting on base, some of which happens by getting hit by pitches -- his 10 in 2019 are tied for second and 142 career HBP ranks 26th in MLB history. Both traits contribute to him being an ideal leadoff hitter. He leads the Rangers with a .386 on-base percentage (21st in MLB) and 46 runs scored (16th).