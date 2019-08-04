Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base five times

Choo went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored, an RBI and two walks in Sunday's 9-4 win over Detroit.

Choo was in a small 3-for-22 slump over the last seven games but busted out of that in a big way Sunday. It was the game with multiple extra-base knocks since June 1. The 37-year-old lefty boosted his season OPS to .870, his highest since the 2013 season.