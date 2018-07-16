Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base four times

Choo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs Sunday in the Rangers' 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

It was another banner day at the plate for Choo in his final appearance before suiting up for his first All-Star Game on Tuesday in Washington. After reaching base four times, Choo now sports a .405 on-base percentage on the season, good for fourth in the majors among qualified hitters.