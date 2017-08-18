Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base thrice in win

Choo went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Thursday's 9-8 win over the White Sox.

With nine walks in his past seven games, Choo has been able to atone for an underwhelming 5-for-23 showing to keep the Rangers' offense humming. He's been used as the No. 2 hitter in his first three games back in the lineup with manager Jeff Banister deploying speed merchant Delino DeShields at the top of the order, but it's expected that Choo will settle back into the leadoff position once Carlos Gomez (back) returns to action and bumps DeShields back to the bench.