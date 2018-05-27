Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches milestone Saturday
Choo went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Royals.
Choo's homer, his second in as many days, was a walkoff blast in the 10th inning and the 176th of his career, moving him ahead of Hideki Matsui for the most homers hit by a player from Asia. The 35-year-old is on a good run this month, having hit .294/.417/.435 and reached base safely in 21 of 23 games during the month of May.
