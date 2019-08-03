Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Receives day off Saturday

Choo is out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hunter Pence will start as the designated hitter and bat fourth as Willie Calhoun gets the start in left field against left-hander Matthew Boyd. Choo is 3-for-17 with seven strikeouts in his last five starts. The 37-year-old is slashing .215/.303/.364 in 122 plate appearances against lefties.