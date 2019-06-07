Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Remains out Friday

Choo (hand) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against Oakland.

Choo will sit for the second game in a row after getting hit in the hand by a pitch Wednesday. He didn't suffer anything worse than a bruise, so it's likely he won't be out too much longer. Danny Santana remains the starter in left field.

