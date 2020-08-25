site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-shin-soo-choo-remains-sidelined-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Remains sidelined Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choo (calf) isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Choo will sit for a sixth straight game as a result of a calf injury. Jose Trevino will serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read