Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Rests in series finale

Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

With no designated-hitter spot available in San Francisco and Joey Gallo (ankle) cleared to rejoin the lineup, Choo will head to the bench after a string of six consecutive starts. Choo, who will benefit from two days of rest due to a team off day Monday, should rejoin the lineup for the start of the Rangers' homestand Tuesday against the Dodgers.

