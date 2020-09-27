Choo (wrist) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and will bat leadoff as the designated hitter against the Astros, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 38-year-old has been sidelined by the right wrist sprain since early September and was considered doubtful to retake the field this season, but he'll rejoin the lineup for what could be his final game with the Rangers. Choo has a .229/.317/.394 slash line with five homers, 15 RBI and six stolen bases in 32 games and is an unrestricted free agent after the season.