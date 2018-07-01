Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Returns to lineup at DH

Choo (quadriceps) will bat leadoff and serve as the Rangers' designated hitter Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas, Choo continues to nurse a mild right quad strain, an injury that may prevent him from regularly playing the field much over the next couple of weeks. Though Choo should still pick up steady at-bats at DH while he waits to heal up, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in the running game and could receive more frequent days off than he otherwise might. Choo's lack of defensive flexibility may also prove detrimental to Adrian Beltre, as the third baseman has regularly received days off from the field this season to serve as Texas' DH while he recovers from a hamstring injury of his own that he battled earlier in the year. Beltre will be excluded from the lineup in Sunday's series finale.