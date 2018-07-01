Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Returns to lineup at DH
Choo (quadriceps) will bat leadoff and serve as the Rangers' designated hitter Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas, Choo continues to nurse a mild right quad strain, an injury that may prevent him from regularly playing the field much over the next couple of weeks. Though Choo should still pick up steady at-bats at DH while he waits to heal up, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in the running game and could receive more frequent days off than he otherwise might. Choo's lack of defensive flexibility may also prove detrimental to Adrian Beltre, as the third baseman has regularly received days off from the field this season to serve as Texas' DH while he recovers from a hamstring injury of his own that he battled earlier in the year. Beltre will be excluded from the lineup in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Available as pinch hitter•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Dealing with quad soreness•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Day off Saturday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Strokes 14th homer•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: On base three times Saturday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers, scores twice in loss Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...