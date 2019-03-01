Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Returns to lineup Friday

Choo (shoulder) will serve as designated hitter and bat leadoff in Friday's spring game against the White Sox.

Choo returned to the team Wednesday one day after receiving a cortisone injection for a sore AC join in his left shoulder, and quickly makes his return to action. The issue was never touted as severe and the 36-year-old's status for Opening Day appears solid if he can avoid aggravating the injury.

