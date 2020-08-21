site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Riding bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
Choo isn't in the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Choo will get a breather for the second consecutive game as he's been in a bit of a slump recently. Joey Gallo will serve as the designated hitter with Rob Refsnyder starting in right field.
