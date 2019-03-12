Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Rounding into form

Choo went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Monday's spring game against the Angels.

Choo plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning and singled home another in the third, notching his second and third RBI of spring training. He's been off to a slow start at the dish thus far but showed some promising signs in Monday's exhibition.

