Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores, plates run in series opener
Choo went 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Angels.
After receiving a day off in Sunday's series finale with the White Sox, Choo was back in the lineup Monday, manning the No. 2 spot behind the red-hot Delino DeShields. The duo continued their success in sparking the Rangers' surging offense, scoring three of the team's five runs on the evening. Since the speedy DeShields is always a threat to steal second whenever he reaches base, Choo has also benefited from a steady uptick in at-bats with runners in scoring position of late, and has taken advantage. He's plated six runs over his last six starts after having previously gone without an RBI since July 26.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets day off following huge performance•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches base thrice in win•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Dealing with general soreness•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out for second straight day•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather in series finale•
-
Waivers: Lucas Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...