Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores, plates run in series opener

Choo went 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

After receiving a day off in Sunday's series finale with the White Sox, Choo was back in the lineup Monday, manning the No. 2 spot behind the red-hot Delino DeShields. The duo continued their success in sparking the Rangers' surging offense, scoring three of the team's five runs on the evening. Since the speedy DeShields is always a threat to steal second whenever he reaches base, Choo has also benefited from a steady uptick in at-bats with runners in scoring position of late, and has taken advantage. He's plated six runs over his last six starts after having previously gone without an RBI since July 26.