Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores three runs

Choo went 1-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 11-10 win over Houston.

The 36-year-old has 12 extra-base hits and 14 runs scored in 66 at-bats this season. Choo has hit under .280 in all five seasons with Texas but currently owns a .318 average and .991 OPS.

