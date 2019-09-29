Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores twice, adds steal
Choo went 1-for-4 with a pair of runs, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.
Choo walked in the first, then advanced on an error and got on third base as part of a double-steal with Danny Santana. He scored on Rougned Odor's two-run double. Choo also singled in the sixth and scored on Odor's grand slam that truly put the game out of reach. The 37-year-old Choo has stolen 14 bases, his most since 2013, while adding 91 runs scored, 61 RBI and a career-high 24 homers in 150 games this year.
